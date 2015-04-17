(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, April 17 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities rose to C$9.27 billion ($7.63 billion) in February as
investors scooped up federal government bonds, Statistics Canada
reported on Friday.
Non-residents invested C$9.90 billion in Canadian bonds, led
by purchases in federal government bonds, while holdings of
provincial government bonds fell after large acquisitions the
month before.
After selling off their holdings in January, Canadian
investors resumed buying foreign securities in February with
C$9.35 billion in purchases.
($1=$1.2150 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)