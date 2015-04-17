(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, April 17 Foreign investment in Canadian securities rose to C$9.27 billion ($7.63 billion) in February as investors scooped up federal government bonds, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

Non-residents invested C$9.90 billion in Canadian bonds, led by purchases in federal government bonds, while holdings of provincial government bonds fell after large acquisitions the month before.

After selling off their holdings in January, Canadian investors resumed buying foreign securities in February with C$9.35 billion in purchases.

($1=$1.2150 Canadian)