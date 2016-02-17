(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Feb 17 Canadians acquired a record
C$17.45 billion ($12.64 billion) of foreign securities in
December, mainly split between equities and U.S. bonds,
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
It was the second consecutive monthly all-time high after
the C$16.45 billion that Canadians invested in November.
Domestic investors added C$9.68 billion of foreign equities,
mainly in the form of non-U.S. shares. They also bought C$7.70
billion worth of foreign debt securities, focusing on U.S.
bonds.
Non-resident investors reduced their holding of Canadian
securities by C$1.41 billion, selling C$6.77 billion worth of
bonds while buying C$2.62 billion worth of stocks and C$2.74
billion in money market paper.
For 2015 as a whole, foreigners bought C$95.52 billion in
Canadian securities, up from C$75.39 billion in 2014. Canadians
bought C$60.30 billion in foreign securities, up from C$56.43
billion in 2014.
($1=$1.38 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)