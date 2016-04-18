Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
OTTAWA, April 18 Foreign investors bought C$15.94 billion ($12.36 billion) worth of Canadian securities in February, the most in four months, with most of the money going into the bond market, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Non-residents snapped up C$12.70 billion worth of bonds, mostly those denominated in Canadian dollars. A majority were issued by the federal government.
Foreigners bought C$3.40 billion worth of stocks, up from just C$141 million in January, as Canadian share prices edged up over the month. They also sold C$164 million worth of Canadian money market paper.
Canadians resumed their purchases of foreign securities, investing a net C$4.37 billion after selling C$14.68 billion in January. They bought C$5.44 billion in bonds, mostly U.S. government and corporate bonds.
Domestic investors sold C$1.12 billion in foreign stocks, buying C$3.63 billion worth of non-U.S. shares while cutting their exposure to U.S. equities by C$4.75 billion. U.S. stock prices edged down in February.
($1=$1.29 Canadian)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.