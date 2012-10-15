OTTAWA Oct 15 Canadian business sentiment
worsened in the third quarter due to the uncertain global
economy, and investment intentions fell to a three-year low at a
time when policymakers are prodding companies to put their cash
to productive use.
The Bank of Canada's business outlook survey on Monday
showed companies were less optimistic on sales, employment and
investment and saw inflation easing to the low end of the
central bank's target range.
"Firms are generally more circumspect about near-term
investment decisions and are focusing on minimizing costs," the
bank said in a release.
Canada's export-reliant economy has fully recovered from the
2008-09 recession and looks set to grow moderately this year and
next, but the European debt crisis and spotty U.S. recovery has
led businesses to play it safe.
The bank surveyed senior managers from about 100 firms from
Aug. 27 to Sept. 20.
Only 37 percent said they expected to invest more on
machinery and equipment in the next 12 months while 29 percent
expected to invest less. The difference between the two - the
so-called balance of opinion - remained positive at 8 but was
sharply below the second-quarter balance of 24.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has chided corporate
Canada for being overly cautious and sitting on piles of cash
instead of spending it on equipment or technology to improve
productivity. Business investment fell sharply during the
2008-09 recession and while it has bounced back, it has not
fully recovered.
On balance, firms see no change in the pace of growth in the
next year after reporting less robust sales performance in the
past 12 months. Companies still expect to hire more staff in the
next year but the pace of hiring is seen sharply down from what
firms predicted in the second quarter.
Ninety-five percent of those surveyed expect inflation to
remain within the Bank of Canada's 1 to 3 percent range, but
just over half now see the rate hovering at the bottom end of
that range compared with 44 percent who made that forecast in
the second quarter.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish)