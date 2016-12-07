OTTAWA Dec 7 Canada moved to formalize
Statistics Canada's independence as an arms-length agency on
Wednesday in an attempt to boost the agency's credibility after
its head quit last year in protest over concerns about the
agency's autonomy.
The legislation to amend the Statistics Act, introduced to
parliament by Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, would also give
the chief statistician a renewable five-year term and create an
advisory council to ensure the agency is transparent.
"Our government believes that for a national statistical
agency to be credible, there must be a high degree of
professional independence," Bains told reporters.
StatCan releases the country's official economic data on
everything from jobs to trade in reports that are closely
watched by markets and investors.
The agency has been dogged by controversy over its
independence from the government, in part because of
technological problems the Liberal government inherited from the
previous Conservative government.
The agency was criticized earlier this year for
technological issues that delayed the release of some economic
reports on its website.
StatCan was also forced to withdraw a jobs report in 2014,
citing a flaw in the way the figures had been processed. The
monthly report can be volatile, often prompting economists to
question its validity.
The proposed changes to the law, certain to be passed by the
Liberal majority government, were part of the Liberals' 2015
campaign promise to reinforce the agency's independence, which
previous had been independent by convention only.
The agency's top statistician, Wayne Smith, resigned in
September after complaining for months that the centralization
of data services under Shared Services Canada gave the technical
branch an effective veto over many decision of StatCan.
The proposed changes would also remove from the Statistics
Act the threat of imprisonment for those who refuse to respond
to mandatory surveys, replacing the penalty with a fine.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)