(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA May 19 Canada's federal statistics
agency said on Thursday it will end the 20-second delay it had
put in place on publishing economic data from media lockups,
saying it was satisfied releases were hitting its website on
time.
Economic data is normally released precisely at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT), but Statistics Canada began delaying the opening
of communications channels in early February due to delays in
updating the agency's website.
In March, the agency implemented a new standard release time
from its media facility of 8:30:20 a.m. EDT, saying the lag
would be in force until it was certain that releases were
appearing on its website without delay for 30 consecutive
working days.
"I am pleased to report official release has now occurred
without delay for 30 consecutive working days," Gabrielle
Beaudoin, director general of the communications division at
StatCan, said in a statement.
Regular procedures will resume as of this Friday when
Statistics Canada releases closely-watched reports on inflation
and retail sales.
The agency has said it put the delays in place to ensure
there was equitable access to its data releases.
All communications are turned off in the lockups, where
reporters are given the information an hour ahead of time so
they can prepare their respective reports. A Statscan official
opens the communications lines at the end of the lockup.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Tom Brown, G Crosse)