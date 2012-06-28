* Canadian financial officers less upbeat than in Q1
* More optimistic than their U.S. counterparts
* Environmental policy identified as top challenge
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, June 28 Europe's debt crisis and
concerns about environmental policy and its impact on projects
such as the stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline dampened Canadian
business confidence in the second quarter, according to a
Deloitte survey of chief financial officers.
The mood was nonetheless far more upbeat than in the United
States, where unemployment topped the concerns of large
corporations, a trend that has lasted several quarters.
The survey, released on Thursday, showed that "net optimism"
among Canadian CFOs - the difference between those more
optimistic for their own company and those less optimistic -
stood at +42 in Canada, down from +57 in the first quarter.
"Our view is that this is a reflection of everything that we
read about and hear about primarily in the euro zone and
continued concerns in that part of the world," said Trevor
Nakka, co-leader of Deloitte Canada's CFO program.
By contrast, the balance of opinion fell to zero in the
United States and the average across North America - the United
States, Canada and Mexico - was +11, compared with +48 last
quarter.
Because Canada's economy is heavily reliant on oil and gas
extraction, mining, and other resource industries, senior
executives identified issues affecting those sectors as their
biggest concern. Sixty-three percent said environmental policy
and regulation was among the top three economic challenges.
"There's potentially some level of concern that is emanating
possibly from the oil and gas sector ... about the mood around
environmental policy with issues like Keystone XL and the
proposed Gateway project," Nakka said.
"Those are not specific things that we can point to but our
sense is that those are likely things that are being projected."
STALLED PIPELINES
In January, U.S. President Barack Obama nixed TransCanada
Corp's planned Keystone XL pipeline to carry Canadian
crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, saying it needed more
environmental review. He has since pledged to fast-track
approvals for the southern section of that line.
Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline
from Alberta to the West Coast of Canada has also been snagged
as aboriginal groups and environmentalists raise concerns about
the possibility of oil spills.
Companies have also likely taken note of the increasingly
choleric clash between Canada's Conservative government and the
opposition over the environmental impact of developing the
Alberta oil sands - the world's third-largest crude reserve.
The government pushed legislation through Parliament this
month to streamline the regulatory approval process for large
energy and mining projects. Deloitte, an accounting and
professional services provider, plans to track how those changes
may change executives' sentiment in upcoming surveys.
Access to capital and borrowing costs was the second-biggest
concern of Canadian CFOs in the quarterly survey, possibly
reflecting concerns about potential contagion in the banking
system from the European debt crisis and stricter capital
requirements imposed by banking regulators, Nakka said.
Canadian CFOs were somewhat less optimistic than their U.S.
counterparts on sales growth in the coming year, predicting 5.9
percent growth, versus U.S. estimates of 6.7 percent growth.
They also see earnings growth of 4.6 percent, compared with
12.3 percent growth expected in the United States.
Nine-three CFOs in the three countries participated in the
survey in the two weeks ended May 29. More than three-quarters
of them were from companies with more than $1 billion in annual
revenue and 22.6 percent were Canadian.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)