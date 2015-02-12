BRIEF-Poly Real Estate wins land sites for 2.4 bln yuan, contract sales up in April
* Says April contract sales up 30.6 percent y/y at 26.2 billion yuan ($3.80 billion)
TORONTO Feb 12 Canadian home prices rose in January from a month earlier, erasing the decline seen in December, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month. Prices were up 4.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Says April contract sales up 30.6 percent y/y at 26.2 billion yuan ($3.80 billion)
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.