TORONTO Feb 12 Canadian home prices rose to a record high in January as Vancouver prices surged, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national prices rose 0.4 percent last month from December.

Prices were up 4.5 percent from a year earlier, an acceleration from December's 3.8 percent price gain.