* Canada exports drop by 0.4 pct, imports down 0.6 pct
* Trade surplus C$351 mln, lower than expected C$500 mln
OTTAWA, May 10 Canada's trade surplus rose to
C$351 million ($351 million) in March from $273 million in
February as imports declined at a greater rate than exports,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The surplus was smaller than the C$500 million predicted by
market analysts.
Exports fell by 0.4 percent, the third consecutive monthly
decline, as energy shipments decreased by 8.9 percent. Exports
are particularly important for Canada, accounting for about 31
percent of gross domestic product in 2011.
Imports fell by 0.6 percent to a six-month low, pulled down
by a 14.9 percent drop in imports of energy products. Imports of
industrial goods and materials were down by 4.0 percent.
Exports to the United States, which took 73 percent of all
Canadian exports in March, fell by 2.1 percent, the third
month-on-month drop in a row.
Canada's trade surplus with the United States dropped to
C$4.62 billion in March from C$4.89 billion in February.