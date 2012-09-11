* Deficit just surpasses previous record of Sept. 2010
* Exports fall 3.4 pct, imports down 2.2 pct
* Surplus with U.S. at almost two-year low
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canada had its biggest trade
deficit on record in July as both exports and imports fell in an
unexpectedly dismal performance that raised doubts about the
economy's resilience in the face of persistent weakness in the
United States and Europe.
The deficit bulged to C$2.34 billion ($2.36 billion) from a
revised C$1.93 deficit in June, according to Statistics Canada
data released on Tuesday, surpassing by a hair the previous
record deficit of C$2.33 billion in September 2010.
A sharp drop in crude oil shipments contributed to a 3.4
percent drop in overall exports. Imports fell 2.2 percent,
dragged down by energy products as well as by machinery and
equipment in a reversal of the strong business investment in
those items in the previous month.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a
deficit of C$1.40 billion.
"This is about as bad as it gets for Canadian exporters - at
least so far," said Derek Holt, an economist at Scotia Capital.
Canada's trade surplus with its dominant trade partner, the
United States, withered to its smallest level in nearly two
years, which analysts attributed partly to the strong Canadian
dollar which makes it more difficult for exporters to compete
there.
U.S. imports from China soared to a record high in July,
according to data on Tuesday that showed the U.S. trade deficit
grew slightly. [ID: nL1E8KB39O]
The data throws a new twist into the Canadian economic
story, which has so far been about a relatively robust domestic
economy in face of turbulence elsewhere in the world.
The strength of the economy has spurred the Bank of Canada
to make it clear over the past several months that its next move
would be an interest rate hike, not a cut, although most
analysts don't expect any action until the second quarter of
next year.
"This further calls into question the appropriateness of a
hawkish-sounding Bank of Canada," Holt wrote in a note to
clients.
The bank could back out of its stance gracefully if demand
for Canadian exports is weaker than expected, one of the
downside risks it listed in its latest quarterly report in July.
Its current projection is for exports to remain below their
pre-recession peak until the beginning of 2014.
"While it comes as no surprise that the external sector
continues to struggle this year, it is particularly concerning
when domestic demand is exhibiting signs of fatigue," said Mazen
Issa, a strategist at TD Securities
The July trade data suggests another quarter of tepid
economic growth, analysts said. In real terms, exports were down
1.6 percent in the month and imports declined 1.7 percent.
Exports of crude petroleum tumbled 9.6 percent in July, hurt
by a drop in both price and volume. Shipments of machinery and
equipment and of automotive products fell by 5.5 percent and 5.3
percent, respectively.
Exports to the United States, by far Canada's biggest export
market, slid 5 percent. Imports from the United States slipped
2.1 percent but were still the second highest on record after
hitting a record high in June.
In the 12 months to July, total exports to the United States
rose 1.3 percent while those to the European Union, which
accounts for a much smaller amount of overall trade, fell 7.4
percent.