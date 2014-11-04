(Adds reaction, dollar move, background, graphic)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 4 A rise in exports and a sharp drop
in energy imports caused by refinery shutdowns helped Canada
post a surprise trade surplus of C$710 million ($623 million) in
September, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts had expected a deficit of C$100 million. The
surplus - the fourth in five months - follows a revised C$463
million deficit in August.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has pointed to
longstanding weakness in the export sector as one reason the
country's economy is struggling to reach full potential.
Exports rose by 1.1 percent to C$44.79 billion. Increases
were reported in eight of 11 sectors tracked by Statistics
Canada, led by motor vehicles and parts, consumer goods and
metal and nonmetallic mineral products.
Since the recession, exporters have struggled with a strong
Canadian dollar and shaky foreign markets. They could get some
relief, however, as the U.S. economic recovery continues and the
loonie gradually weakens.
"We are now tracking a modest positive contribution from net
exports for third quarter real GDP growth ... today's
improvement in the trade balance suggests that the implosion in
August trade was temporary in nature," TD Securities analyst
Mazen Issa said.
Imports fell by 1.5 percent to C$44.08 billion, pulled lower
by a 19.4 percent drop in energy products. This largely
reflected the fact that some refineries were shut for scheduled
maintenance.
News of the trade surplus did little to help the Canadian
dollar, which had earlier dropped to a five-year low of
C$1.1390, or 87.80 U.S. cents, on lower oil prices. It later
sank further and at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) was trading at
C$1.1410, or 87.64 U.S. cents.
Weaker oil prices threaten to undercut export gains made by
the nonenergy sector. Energy accounted for 23.7 percent of all
Canadian exports in September.
Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, noted
the nominal trade surplus for the first nine months of 2014 was
C$5.3 billion, compared with a C$5.0 billion deficit for the
same period in 2013. The surplus in energy products alone was
C$66.6 billion, up from C$51.4 billion in 2013.
"Almost all of the improvement so far this year has come
from energy trade ... given the deep dive in oil prices in the
past two months, it looks like a matter of time before that
groaning surplus begins to fade, even with production marching
higher," he said in a note to clients.
Exports to the United States, which took 75.1 percent of all
Canadian exports in September, rose by 0.8 percent while imports
grew by 0.7 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with the
United States increased to C$3.92 billion from C$3.86 billion in
August.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Peter Galloway)