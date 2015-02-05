(Adds details, comments, Canadian dollar reaction, graphic)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Feb 5 Low oil prices helped Canada's
trade deficit to sharply widen to C$649 million ($519 million)
in December, but in a more promising sign for the economy,
export volumes surged.
The deficit was, however, smaller than the C$1.20 billion
shortfall expected by analysts. Statistics Canada's official
release on Thursday also cut November's deficit to C$335 million
from an initial C$644 million, citing a number of revisions.
Overall exports rose by 1.5 percent from November, pushed up
by a 13.1 percent jump in shipments of metal and non-metallic
products. This helped outweigh a 10.3 percent decline in the
value of energy product exports as oil prices dropped.
Canada is a major oil producer and the crude slump is
hitting revenues. But lower prices have also dragged down the
value of the Canadian dollar, making exports more competitive.
Export volumes leapt by 3.5 percent from November, the
largest monthly increase since the 4.3 percent seen in May. In a
sign of broader strength, 8 of the 11 sub-sectors posted gains.
"This report helps to allay the doom and gloom that has
surrounded the Canadian economy in recent weeks ... while energy
will slow the economy down, it will not derail the overall
recovery," said TD Securities strategist Mazen Issa.
Imports grew 2.3 percent, pushed up by a 9.3 percent rise in
energy products as a number of refineries returned to full
capacity after maintenance.
Both imports and exports grew at the fastest rate since May
2014, when they advanced 3.1 percent and 4.4 percent
respectively.
"Low oil prices will continue to weigh on nominal exports
but a weaker Canadian dollar and stronger U.S. demand should
help export volumes pick up further, with trade expected to make
a solid, positive contribution to growth in 2015," said Josh Nye
of RBC Economics.
Shipments to the United States, which took 75.1 percent of
all Canadian exports in December, grew 0.6 percent while imports
advanced by 0.8 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with the
United States edged down to C$3.12 billion from C$3.17 billion
in November.
Overall, the value of 2014 imports grew by 7.6 percent from
2013 and exports increased by 10.3 percent. Consequently, Canada
posted a C$5.17 billion trade surplus with the world, compared
to a C$7.22 billion deficit in 2013.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
