OTTAWA May 5 Canada's trade deficit jumped to a
record high C$3.02 billion ($2.50 billion) in March from
February as imports surged and weak crude prices helped curb
exports, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.
Traders had forecast a deficit of C$850 million. Statscan
revised February's deficit sharply higher to C$2.22 billion from
an initial C$984 million, citing a sharp downward revision in
energy exports.
Canada, a major energy exporter, has been hit hard by the
plunge in oil prices and March marked its sixth consecutive
monthly trade deficit.
Analysts said the data was not necessarily as worrisome as
it seemed, noting a healthy increase in non-energy exports and
other positive factors.
"With our neighbor to the south expected to bounce back in
the second quarter, the (Canadian dollar) staying relatively
weak ... and oil prices staging a modest comeback, Canada's
trade profile is expected to improve in the months ahead," said
BMO Capital Markets economist Benjamin Reitzes.
The value of exports, hurt by a prolonged slump in the price
of oil, edged up 0.4 percent to C$42.50 billion. Exports of
energy products fell by 8.9 percent, largely offsetting an 11.7
percent increase in shipments of motor vehicles and parts.
Excluding energy products, exports rose by 2.4 percent in
March.
Export Development Canada chief economist Peter Hall said he
was encouraged by higher exports of vehicles and forestry
products in March but expressed concern about weaker machinery
and equipment shipments.
"So a bad month (in equipment) but not a bad story overall.
We see that picking up," he said in an interview.
Imports rose by 2.2 percent to C$45.52 billion as seven of
11 sectors tracked by Statscan increased. Imports of consumer
goods soared by 7.9 percent, while imports of motor vehicles and
parts rose 3.7 percent.
The Canadian dollar initially sank against the U.S. dollar
after release of the data, but quickly strengthened on Tuesday's
stronger crude prices. At 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT), it was
trading at C$1.2023 to the greenback, or 83.17 U.S. cents, up
from Monday's close of C$1.2092, or 82.70 U.S. cents.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 74.0
percent of Canada's global total in March, fell by 1.7 percent,
while imports dropped 0.9 percent. As a result, Canada's trade
surplus with the United States rose to C$2.18 billion from
C$1.95 billion in February.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
