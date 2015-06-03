(Adds reaction, details, Canadian dollar weakening)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 3 Canada posted a near-record trade
deficit of C$2.97 billion ($2.40 billion) in April as both
imports and exports fell in another sign of challenges facing
the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.
Traders had expected a shortfall of C$2.10 billion. The
deficit, the seventh in a row, was the second largest on record
after the C$3.85 billion recorded in March.
Canada is a major energy exporter and the economy, which has
been hit by the sharp drop in oil prices over the past year,
experienced its biggest contraction in nearly six years in the
first quarter.
The government and the Bank of Canada are confident that the
economy should improve as the effects of the oil shock wear off
and the U.S. economy rebounds from its own first-quarter
contraction.
Canada's central bank says the recovery depends in part on
non-energy exports, which were a disappointment in April.
Overall exports fell by 0.7 percent, the fourth straight monthly
decline, pulled down in part by a 6.0 percent plunge in consumer
goods.
The value of energy product exports grew 5.9 percent as an
8.3 percent rise in volumes outweighed a 2.2 percent drop in
prices.
The Bank of Canada, which cut interest rates in January and
has since left them unchanged, is due to make its next rate
announcement in July. Markets do not expect another cut.
"There is much more work left to be done for the Bank of
Canada to feel comfortable that the non-energy sector will
offset weakness in business investment. This dynamic will force
the Bank to sound more cautious heading into their July
meeting," TD Securities strategist David Tulk said.
The disappointing data briefly pulled down the Canadian
dollar, which dropped to C$1.2508 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.95
U.S. cents, from C$1.2455, or 80.23 U.S. cents, just before the
release. It later recouped most of its losses.
Imports dropped by 2.5 percent on lower shipments of
consumer goods and metal and non-metallic products.
Export Development Canada chief economist Peter Hall said
Canada's economy would improve as the U.S. economy recovered.
"Some of the May data that's coming in ... is substantiating
that they're back on their feet," he said in an interview.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 76 percent
of Canada's global total in April, grew by 1.6 percent, while
imports dropped 1 percent. Canada's trade surplus with the
United States rose to C$2.42 billion from C$1.62 billion in
March.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
