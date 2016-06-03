(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA, June 3 Canada's trade deficit in April
narrowed to C$2.94 billion ($2.24 billion) from a record C$3.18
billion in March as exports grew at a slightly faster rate than
imports, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The shortfall - larger than the C$2.45 billion deficit
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll - reflects Canada's
struggle to deal with weak crude prices that have slashed the
value of exports and hamstrung growth.
Exports rose by 1.5 percent overall as oil prices recovered
slightly and the United States imported more natural gas.
Exports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts jumped by
10.5 percent to hit a 15-year high.
Imports increased by 0.9 percent on higher imports of
aircraft and other transportation equipment.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 74.8
percent of Canada's global total, rose by 2.3 percent while
imports advanced by 3.0 percent.
As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States
dropped to C$1.57 billion from C$1.74 billion in March - the
lowest surplus since December 1993.
($1=$1.31 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)