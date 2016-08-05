(Adds details on exports, imports)
OTTAWA Aug 5 Canada's trade gap unexpectedly
widened to a record deficit in June as imports of motor vehicles
and parts jumped, while the increase in exports was lackluster,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The C$3.63 billion ($2.79 billion) deficit was greater than
the C$2.82 billion that economists had expected. Exports were up
just 0.6 percent in June, but that was largely due to a jump in
prices, with volumes down 1.4 percent.
Overall exports were lifted by a 7.2 increase for energy
products as prices for crude oil and bitumen rose. But excluding
energy products, exports were down 0.4 percent.
In the second quarter, exports tumbled 4.7 percent, the
largest decline since the second quarter of 2009. After a strong
start to the year, economists expect this drop, along with the
disruption to oil production caused by wildfires in northern
Alberta, to weigh on economic growth data for the second
quarter.
Imports rose 0.8 percent in June, led by record levels of
motor vehicles and parts. Overall volumes were up 0.7 percent.
Canada's trade surplus with the United States, its largest
trading partner, narrowed to C$1.81 billion as imports from
south of the border rose 1.5 percent.
Still, higher exports to other countries, including the
United Kingdom and Spain, helped narrow Canada's trade deficit
with nations other than the United States to C$5.44 billion.
($1=$1.3024 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)