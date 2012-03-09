* Canada records third consecutive trade surplus
* Exports down 2.3 pct on lower industrial goods shipments
* Imports down 0.6 percent on widespread declines
OTTAWA, March 9 Canada recorded its third
consecutive trade surplus in January but lower exports cut the
figure to C$2.10 billion (US$2.12 billion) from C$2.86 billion
in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The surplus was slightly higher than the C$2.0 billion
predicted by market operators. Canada's economy is particularly
reliant on exports, mainly to the United States.
Overall exports dropped by 2.3 percent on lower shipments of
industrial goods and materials as well as precious metals and
alloys. Exports of energy products grew by 8.7 percent on the
strength of crude petroleum.
Imports fell by 0.6 percent on widespread declines across
most sectors. The drop was partially offset by a 7.0 percent
rise in imports of automotive products, which hit their highest
level since July 2007.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 73.9
percent of all Canadian exports in January, edged up 0.3 percent
while imports fell by 0.3 percent.
Canada's surplus with the United States grew to C$6.07
billion from C$5.90 billion in December, the highest level since
October 2008.