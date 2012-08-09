* Canada exports up 0.2 percent, imports jump 2.3 percent
* Canada's surplus with United States drops to 10-month low
* Machinery imports suggest factories becoming more
competitive
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Aug 9 Canada's trade deficit
unexpectedly soared to a 21-month high in June on record imports
of machinery and equipment, suggesting the domestic economy is
still resilient and companies are using the stronger Canadian
dollar to boost their competitiveness.
Statistics Canada said on Thursday the deficit hit C$1.81
billion ($1.83 billion) in June from a revised C$954 billion in
May, far higher than the C$1.00 billion shortfall predicted by
analysts. It was the largest deficit since the C$2.31 billion
recorded in September 2010.
Imports grew by 2.3 percent to a record C$40.90 billion
while the hard-hit export sector -- struggling to cope with a
strong Canadian dollar and weak markets -- managed to eke out a
0.2 percent gain.
Imports were boosted by a 3.2 percent increase in imports of
machinery and equipment, which hit a record C$11.23 billion.
The Canadian government and the Bank of Canada -- fretting
about relatively poor levels of competitiveness -- have long
urged companies to take advantage of the strong dollar to invest
in more modern equipment.
"The import picture does represent a positive on the
domestic side of the economy, especially with respect to
Canada's businesses," said Francis Fong of TD Economics.
"Imports of machinery and equipment have now surpassed their
pre-recession peak ... a sign that businesses in Canada are
making good use of their superior financial position," Fong said
in a note to clients.
In another sign the economy was doing relatively well,
import volumes were up by 2.5 percent from May while export
volumes increased by 1.1 percent.
Canada is a major energy exporter and the value of oil and
gas shipments can vary depending on the strength of the Canadian
dollar. Energy exports in June dropped by 3.5 percent as prices
fell for the fifth month in a row.
"The underlying trade metrics were stronger than implied by
the headline with both imports and exports expanding during a
month in which Canada's export economy faced idiosyncratic
challenges as well as global headwinds," said Derek Holt and Dov
Zigler of Scotia Economics.
The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S.
counterpart on Thursday as initial negative reaction to the
trade data was offset by comments from Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney that signaled the central bank may still raise
interest rates.
By 10.05 a.m. (1405 GMT) the currency was hovering around a
three-month high of C$0.9931 against the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0069.
Exports are vital for the Canadian economy and accounted for
around 31 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, which makes
the sector particularly vulnerable to economic shocks such as
the European debt crisis.
"Given the deterioration in the global economy over the
first half of the year, it should not come as too much of a
surprise to see net exports languish," said TD Securities
strategist David Tulk.
"Alas, this places an even larger burden on domestic demand,
which has already done a considerable amount of heavy lifting
and is beginning to look fatigued," he said in a note.
Exports increased by just 0.2 percent as a 13.9 percent jump
in exports of automotive products was largely wiped out by the
drop in exports of energy products.
Exports to the United States -- which took 74.1 percent of
all Canadian exports in June -- increased by 2.2 percent, while
imports of U.S. goods grew by 3.0 percent. As a result, Canada's
surplus with the United States dropped to a 10-month low of
C$3.09 billion.