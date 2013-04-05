* Canada exports down 0.6 percent, imports up 0.1 percent
* Trade surplus with United States falls to C$3.40 billion
OTTAWA, April 5 Lower exports and slightly
higher imports pushed Canada's trade deficit in February up to
C$1.02 billion ($1.01 billion) from a revised shortfall of C$746
million in January, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Market operators had expected a modest surplus of C$200
million after the initial C$237 million deficit reported in
January.
Exports shrank by 0.6 percent in February on lower shipments
of metals and non-metallic mineral products. Exporters have been
suffering from a strong Canadian dollar and weak markets since
the 2008 financial crisis.
Imports edged up by 0.1 percent on higher imports of motor
vehicles and parts as well as basic and industrial chemical
products.
Exports to the United States - which took 73.8 percent of
all Canadian exports in February - dropped by 1.1 percent, while
imports grew by 0.8 percent. As a result, Canada's trade surplus
with the United States fell to C$3.40 billion in February from
C$3.90 billion in January.