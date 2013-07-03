* Canada exports down 1.6 percent, imports off 3.2 percent
* Exporters struggling with uncertain markets
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, July 3 Canada's trade deficit shrank by
almost 70 percent in May from April but only because imports
fell twice as fast as exports did, Statistics Canada said in a
downbeat report on Wednesday that reflected challenges for the
economy.
The trade deficit - the 17th in a row - dropped to C$303
million ($289 million) in May from an upwardly revised C$951
million in April. Analysts had predicted a shortfall of C$730
million.
The data indicates exporters are still struggling to cope
with uncertain foreign markets, while lower imports reflect a
sluggish domestic economy.
Exports dropped by 1.6 percent as shipments of metal and
non-metallic mineral products dropped by 15.0 percent while
motor vehicles and parts fell by 3.8 percent.
After four consecutive monthly increases, imports slumped by
3.2 percent on lower shipments of energy products, which dropped
by 18.4 percent, as well as metal ores and non-metallic
minerals.
"It's quite a flat story ... I'm not terribly inspired by
anything really I see inside of the details either. The auto
sector is particularly soft," said Peter Hall, chief economist
at Export Development Canada.
Hall told Reuters he was still confident the U.S. economy
would improve in the second half of the year, which would help
the Canadian economy.
Exports are a major driver of the Canadian economy and
account for just under a third of gross domestic product. The
Bank of Canada has repeatedly said it is worried about the limp
export performance, which it cites as one of the reasons for
keeping interest rates at near-record lows.
The total deficit for the first five months of year was
C$2.972 billion, a fraction below the record C$2.973 billion
January-May shortfall, recorded in 2012.
Import volumes were down 2.0 percent and prices fell by 1.2
percent. Export volumes dropped by 0.7 percent while prices were
off 1.0 percent.
"With June economic data expected to be very weak due to the
Alberta flood and Quebec construction strike, the Canadian
economy could use a solid May ... Unfortunately, the trade
figures aren't pointing in that direction," said Benjamin
Reitzes of BMO Capital Markets.
Exports to the United States, which encompass 74.2 percent
of all Canadian exports in May, fell 1.6 percent, while imports
dropped by 2.0 percent - the first such decline in five months.
As a result the trade surplus with the United States edged up to
C$3.45 billion from C$3.41 billion in April.
Statistics Canada also revised March's trade data for a
second time, posting a deficit of C$225 million on the month to
reflect lower energy exports. The first revision, made in June,
produced a March deficit of C$3 million after a initial surplus
of $24 million.