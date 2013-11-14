* Canadian exports rise 1.8 percent, second jump in a row
* Imports edge up 0.2 percent to hit record
* Surplus with United States edges up to C$4.3 billion
OTTAWA, Nov 14 Canada's trade deficit in
September dropped by more than half to C$435 million ($414
million) from August as exports grew at a much faster rate than
imports, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The deficit, the 21st in a row, was less than the C$1
billion shortfall predicted by analysts. Statscan revised
August's deficit down to C$1.09 billion from an initial C$1.31
billion.
Exports grew by 1.8 percent to C$40.65 billion, the second
consecutive strong performance after August's revised increase
of 2.4 percent. The Bank of Canada is worried by the sluggish
export sector, which has been hit by a strong Canadian dollar,
increased competition and uncertain foreign markets.
Exports advanced on the strength of energy products as well
as aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.
Imports grew by 0.2 percent to hit a record high of C$41.08
billion.
Exports to the United States, which comprised 75.1 percent
of all Canadian exports in September, grew by 1.0 percent while
imports rose by 0.9 percent. As a result the trade surplus with
the United States grew to C$4.30 billion from C$4.22 billion in
August.
The statistics were released two weeks later than usual
because the partial U.S. government shutdown last month
prevented Statscan from obtaining some figures. Statscan said
the delay had not affected the quality of the Canadian data.