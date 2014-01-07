* Canada exports flat, imports edge up by 0.1 percent
* Canada posts 23rd consecutive monthly trade deficit
* Statistics Canada revises Oct surplus to big shortfall
OTTAWA, Jan 7 Canada posted a much larger than
expected trade deficit of C$940 million ($879 million) in
November, most likely knocking market hopes that the beleaguered
export sector might be starting to recover.
The deficit - the 23rd in a row - was significantly wider
than the C$140 million shortfall forecast by market experts.
Statistics Canada on Tuesday also revised October's initial
surplus of C$75 million to a deficit of C$908 million, in part
to reflect revised data on crude oil prices. Initial trade
statistics for any given month include estimates of crude prices
rather than hard figures.
The value of exports was unchanged from October as volumes
fell by 0.7 percent while imports increased by 0.1 percent on
flat volumes. Since the 2008/09 recession, exports have
struggled with a strong Canadian dollar and weak markets.
Before Statscan's drastic October revision, the trade
balance had been improving for three straight months. Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters last month that the
main risk to the outlook for the domestic economy in 2014 was
that exports would not recover as anticipated.
Exports to the United States, which comprised 75.3 percent
of all Canadian exports in November, grew by 0.6 percent, while
imports rose by 2.0 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with
the United States fell to C$2.75 billion from C$3.08 billion in
October.