OTTAWA Aug 6 Canada's trade surplus soared
unexpectedly to a 2-1/2-year high of C$1.86 billion ($1.69
billion) in June, boosted by record exports and falling imports,
Statistics Canada data indicated on Wednesday.
Market analysts had expected a flat trade balance in June,
and Statscan revised May's data to a surplus of C$0.58 billion
from an initial deficit of C$0.15 billion.
The June surplus was the largest since the C$2.43 billion
recorded in December 2011.
The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate frozen at
near-record lows since September 2010 and says it will not
contemplate a hike until the sluggish economy - in particular
the non-energy export sector - picks up.
The central bank and market analysts have frequently
predicted that Canada, which sends 75 percent of all exports to
the United States, will benefit as the U.S. economy recovers.
The value of exports rose by 1.1 percent to a record C$45.20
billion on metal and non-metallic mineral products, consumer
goods and energy products.
This growth was due largely to higher export volumes, which
increased by 1.0 percent. Prices rose by 0.2 percent.
"It looks as though trade is going to add more to GDP growth
in the second quarter than previously expected. The rotation to
more export-driven growth could finally be taking shape," said
BMO Capital Markets economist Benjamin Reitzes.
The Canadian dollar strengthened on the data, trading
at C$1.0945 or 91.37 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close
of C$1.0960 or 91.24 U.S. cents.
Yet in a sign the economy is still nowhere near full
capacity, imports dropped by a full 1.8 percent from May, the
largest month-on-month decrease in 18 months.
Declines were recorded in eight of the 11 main categories,
indicating weak domestic demand.
Exports to the United States, which made up 75.4 percent of
Canadian exports in June, were flat while imports rose 1.5
percent. As a result, the trade surplus with the United States
narrowed to C$5.00 billion in June from C$5.44 billion in May.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
