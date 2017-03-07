(Adds reaction, details)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 7 Canada posted a third
consecutive monthly trade surplus in January, the first such
stretch since 2014, in another signal that the economy is
gaining momentum after slumping for more than two years due to
low oil prices.
Statistics Canada on Tuesday reported a surplus of C$807
million ($602 million), which slightly exceeded analysts'
forecasts of a C$700 million surplus. Statscan revised
December's surplus sharply lower to C$447 million from an
initial C$923 million.
The last time Canada recorded trade surpluses for three
months in a row was between July and September 2014.
The value of exports rose 0.5 percent in January while
volumes expanded 1.0 percent. Imports slipped 0.3 percent but
volumes climbed 2.5 percent.
"The gains in two-way trade volumes signal an economy that
continues to be on the mend," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC
Economics.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged after the data,
edging up to C$1.3406, or 74.59 U.S. cents, from C$1.3409, or
74.58 U.S. cents, before the release.
Canada's economy grew at a faster pace than anticipated in
the final quarter of 2016, lifted by consumer spending and a
drop in imports.
The Bank of Canada last week left interest rates unchanged
as it focused on the "significant uncertainties" facing the
economy, including lack of clarity over what policies U.S.
President Donald Trump will enact.
Peter Hall, chief economist at Export Development Canada,
said he saw no signs that the uncertainty highlighted by the
central bank was weighing on Canadian exporters.
"This is no longer a blip. We've got a good run going here,"
he said in a phone interview, noting the strong performance of
the crucially important auto sector.
Exports of motor vehicles and parts rose 7.7 percent in
January after falling 6.7 percent in December, while shipments
of canola jumped 38.4 percent on demand from China.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 74.6
percent of all Canadian exports in January, grew 2.3 percent
while imports from Canada's largest trading partner rose 0.3
percent.
As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States
grew to C$4.52 billion from C$3.82 billion in December.
The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a near five-year high in
January.
($1=$1.34 Canadian)
