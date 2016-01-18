SAINT ANDREWS, New Brunswick Jan 18 Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed as to whether his Liberal
government might run budget deficits much larger than promised
to help a sluggish economy, on Monday said his party was
fiscally responsible.
The Liberals won last October's elections on the back of a
promise to run deficits not larger than C$10 billion ($6.9
billion) a year for three years. Privately, Liberals concede the
deficits will be bigger than C$10 billion, but say no final
decision has been taken.
Trudeau made his comments when asked whether Ottawa might
run annual deficits as large as C$30 billion.
($1=$1.45 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)