OTTAWA Jan 20 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said the domestic economy consisted of much more than natural resources, striking a more upbeat tone just days after saying low oil prices and a weak Canadian dollar were doing widespread damage.

"The low oil prices are a challenge but the Canadian economy is a lot more than just natural resources," he told a televised session of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)