OTTAWA, June 19 A spurt in fertilizer exports
helped spur an unexpected 1.5 percent increase in Canadian
wholesale trade in April from March, according to Statistics
Canada data on Tuesday which will improve the outlook for second
quarter economic growth.
The gain exceeded even the highest forecast, of 0.8 percent,
in a Reuters survey of economists. The median forecast was 0.2
percent, after the originally reported sales increase of 0.4
percent for March, now revised to 0.3 percent.
Statscan put the rise entirely down to a 48.5 percent boost
in farm supplies sales; excluding that, sales did not change. It
said exports of fertilizers and fertilizer materials jumped 51.8
percent in April after several soft months, and domestic sales
were also strong because of an early spring and a high level of
expected acreage to be planted. The figures are seasonally
adjusted.
In volume terms, wholesale trade rose 1.3 percent. This is
important in calculating real growth in gross domestic product.
April factory sales data reported on Friday had put a damper on
second quarter GDP expectations with a surprise 0.8 percent
decline, though some of the fall was due to temporary factors.
Inventories rose 0.3 percent in April, while the ratio of
inventory to sales fell to 1.21 from 1.23 in March. The ratio
measures the time in months required to exhaust inventories at
current sales levels.