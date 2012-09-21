* Markets had only expected a 0.2 percent drop
* Broad declines responsible for fall
OTTAWA, Sept 21 Canadian wholesale sales
unexpectedly dropped by 0.6 percent in July from June on broad
weakness across most sectors, Statistics Canada data indicated
on Friday.
The decline - greater than the 0.2 percent decrease expected
by market analysts - is another sign the Canadian economy is
having trouble dealing with economic weakness in Europe and the
United States. Statscan revised June's decline to 0.3 percent
from an initial 0.1 percent drop.
Five of the seven subsectors, representing 85 percent of
total sales, reported declines. In volume terms, wholesale sales
were down by 0.3 percent in July.
The largest sales decrease in dollar terms was in the food,
beverage and tobacco subsector, where sales fell 1.5 percent.
The drop was based solely on weakness in the food industry,
where sales fell 2.0 percent from June.
Sales in the miscellaneous subsector were down 1.7 percent,
a third consecutive decrease. The motor vehicle and parts
subsector fell by 0.8 percent on a 1.4 percent drop in the motor
vehicle industry, which registered its first loss after five
months of growth.