OTTAWA, Nov 20 Canadian wholesale trade in
September dropped by 1.4 percent, the third decline in four
months, led by autos but with every major sector registering a
decline, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
It surprised markets, which had on average been expecting a
0.5 percent rise. Only one of 14 economists surveyed by Reuters
had predicted a fall, and that was for only a 0.2 percent
decline. September's drop was the biggest since February 2011.
The details were not much prettier than the headline.
Statistics Canada revised down the previous two months: August's
0.5 percent rise was shaved to 0.3 percent, and July's 0.7
percent fall was revised to a 0.9 percent drop. Since May,
Canadian wholesale trade is now down 2.4 percent. All figures
are seasonally adjusted.
In volume terms, wholesale trade was down 1.3 percent. The
auto sector fell by 4.0 percent, and excluding that sector,
trade was still down 0.8 percent. The decline was widespread
geographically too, with only Manitoba seeing an increase.
Inventories fell 0.4 percent, the first decline in 10
months, but the ratio of inventory to sales nonetheless rose to
1.26 from 1.25 in August.