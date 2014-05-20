* Motor vehicle shipments drag down wholesale sales
OTTAWA May 20 Canadian wholesale trade
unexpectedly dropped by 0.4 percent in March, pulled down in
part by weaker sales of motor vehicles, Statistics Canada data
indicated on Tuesday.
Market operators had forecast a 0.4 percent increase after
February's 1.1 percent advance. Lower sales were recorded in
three of the seven subsectors, which together accounted for 51
percent of wholesale sales.
The motor vehicle and parts subsector recorded the largest
decline, falling 3.0 percent from February because of a 4.4
percent drop in shipments of motor vehicles.
Sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector
slipped by 1.4 percent, the third drop in four months, while the
personal and household goods sector fell by 1.5 percent.
Inventories recorded a third successive gain, rising 2.3
percent to C$64.1 billion ($58.8 billion), the highest level on
record. The previous high was the C$62.7 billion seen in
February 2014.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)