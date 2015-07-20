OTTAWA, July 20 Canadian wholesale trade slumped
in May, giving back some of the previous two months' hefty
gains, as sales of motor vehicles tumbled, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Monday.
Sales fell by 1.0 percent, exceeding economists' forecasts
for a flat reading, while sales were also down 1.0 percent in
volume terms.
Lower sales in four subsectors accounted for the decline,
making up 65 percent of overall wholesale trade.
The motor vehicle and parts category was among the biggest
drags, down 3.1 percent. Excluding the sector, wholesale trade
decreased just 0.6 percent.
The miscellaneous sector, which includes agricultural
supplies and chemical products, fell 3.7 percent, the fourth
decline in five months.
Inventories edged up 0.1 percent, the seventh month of
increases in a row. Inventories were up in four out of seven
sectors, led by a 2 percent gain in the personal and household
goods group.
The economy contracted in the first quarter and recent data
has shown the second quarter got off to a weak start, raising
the risk that the economy was in recession in the first half of
the year.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)