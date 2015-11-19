OTTAWA Nov 19 The value of Canadian wholesale
trade unexpectedly fell in September, weighed by a drop in motor
vehicle and parts sales for the third month in a row, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Wholesale trade declined 0.1 percent, falling short of
economists' forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent, while the
volume of sales decreased by 0.4 percent. August's figures were
revised to show no change after an initially reported decline of
0.1 percent.
Lower sales were seen in three of the major sectors, which
accounted for 45 percent of wholesale trade. The motor vehicle
and parts category led the way down, falling 3.0 percent.
Excluding autos, overall sales rose 0.5 percent.
The provinces of Alberta and British Columbia were the
biggest drivers of the decline. Sales in Alberta, which has been
hit by the drop in oil prices, were down 1.3 percent to their
lowest level since June 2013. The weakness was widespread across
sectors and made for the ninth decline in 10 months.
Inventories in Canada declined by 0.4 percent, the first
decline in 11 months.
