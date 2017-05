(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA Oct 24 The value of Canadian wholesale trade increased in August for a fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.8 percent on higher sales of agricultural supplies and machinery equipment, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The gain exceeded the 0.6 percent month-on-month advance predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales climbed in five of the seven subsectors, representing 80 percent of total wholesale sales.

The miscellaneous subsector gained 3.9 percent as sales of agricultural supplies jumped 11.8 percent on higher exports of fertilizer, pesticide and other chemical products.

Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies rose by 1.3 percent to their highest since January on stronger shipments of farm, lawn and garden equipment.

Sales increased in eight of the 10 provinces. They rose by 2.1 percent in energy-producing Alberta, which was hit by a major wildfire in May that shut down some oil sands facilities.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)