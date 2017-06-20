(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, June 20 Canadian wholesale trade rose
more than expected in April, led by the machinery industry, but
only two other sectors showed gains, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Tuesday.
The 1.0 percent increase topped economists' estimates for a
gain of 0.5 percent, while the national statistics agency
revised March up to a 1.2 percent rise from an initially
reported 0.9 percent.
Of the seven major sectors, the three with April gains
accounted for 41 percent of total sales. Stripping out the
effects of price changes, overall volume was up 0.7 percent.
Sales rose 7.3 percent in the machinery, equipment and
supplies sector due to an increase in purchases of farm, lawn
and garden items.
The food, beverage and tobacco sector rose 1.5 percent, its
third monthly gain in a row on higher food sales, while sales of
farm products rose 5.2 percent.
Sales of motor vehicles and parts fell 1.7 percent, the
sector's third consecutive month of declines.
Excluding autos, overall wholesale trade rose 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)