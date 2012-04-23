* Trade up 1.6 pct, volume up 2.2 pct

* Expectations were for a 0.3 pct fall

* Autos, machinery & equipment strong

OTTAWA, April 23 Canadian wholesale trade in February defied expectations of a fall and instead climbed 1.6 percent from January, with the price-adjusted volume of sales increasing even more quickly, by 2.2 percent, Statistics Canada data showed on Monday.

The rise followed a drop of 1.1 percent in January, revised from an originally reported 1.0 percent. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.3 percent decline in February.

Statscan said the biggest increase in dollar terms was in the motor vehicle and parts sector, which rose 2.7 percent, with the motor vehicle component up 3.4 percent. Excluding that sector, wholesale trade was still up a solid 1.4 percent.

All sectors registered a rise except food, beverages and tobacco, whose decline was only 0.1 percent. Machinery and equipment, key to boosting Canada's productivity and the economy's capacity to grow, was up 1.7 percent on the month and 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

Inventories rose 1.1 percent and the ratio of inventory to sales held at 1.22.