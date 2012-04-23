* Trade up 1.6 pct, volume up 2.2 pct
* Expectations were for a 0.3 pct fall
* Autos, machinery & equipment strong
OTTAWA, April 23 Canadian wholesale trade in
February defied expectations of a fall and instead climbed 1.6
percent from January, with the price-adjusted volume of sales
increasing even more quickly, by 2.2 percent, Statistics Canada
data showed on Monday.
The rise followed a drop of 1.1 percent in January, revised
from an originally reported 1.0 percent. The median forecast in
a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.3 percent decline in
February.
Statscan said the biggest increase in dollar terms was in
the motor vehicle and parts sector, which rose 2.7 percent, with
the motor vehicle component up 3.4 percent. Excluding that
sector, wholesale trade was still up a solid 1.4 percent.
All sectors registered a rise except food, beverages and
tobacco, whose decline was only 0.1 percent. Machinery and
equipment, key to boosting Canada's productivity and the
economy's capacity to grow, was up 1.7 percent on the month and
11.1 percent from a year earlier.
Inventories rose 1.1 percent and the ratio of inventory to
sales held at 1.22.