* Trade up 1.6 pct, volume up 2.2 pct
* Expectations were for a 0.3 pct fall
* Autos, machinery and equipment strong
* Figures augur well for GDP
OTTAWA, April 23 Canadian wholesale trade
baffled expectations for a fall and climbed 1.6 percent in
February from the month before, Statistics Canada said on
Monday, signaling a strengthening in gross domestic product
(GDP) data next week.
The price-adjusted volume of sales, used in calculating
real GDP growth, increased even more quickly, by 2.2 percent.
"Today's data suggest that (February's) GDP reading could
come in stronger than previously envisioned," said Emanuella
Enenajor at CIBC World Markets.
"While we still wait for the month's retail report...,
February activity looks to be tracking an overall GDP gain of
roughly 0.2 percent or so."
Statscan will release February GDP data at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on April 30. GDP edged up by 0.1 percent in
January.
The rise in wholesale trade followed a drop of 1.1 percent
in January, revised from an originally reported 1.0 percent
drop. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was
for a 0.3 percent decline in February.
Statscan said the biggest increase in dollar terms was in
the motor vehicle and parts sector, which rose 2.7 percent, with
the motor vehicle component up 3.4 percent. Excluding that
sector, wholesale trade was still up a solid 1.4 percent.
All sectors registered a rise except food, beverages and
tobacco, whose decline was only 0.1 percent. Machinery and
equipment, key to boosting Canada's productivity and the
economy's capacity to grow, was up 1.7 percent on the month and
11.1 percent from a year earlier.
Inventories rose 1.1 percent and the ratio of inventory to
sales held at 1.22.