* May leap is second consecutive unexpected advance
* Computers, autos, food sales fuel increase
OTTAWA, July 19 Canadian wholesale sales posted
their second consecutive unexpected jump in May, rising 0.9
percent from April to C$49.77 billion ($49.28 billion) on higher
sales of computers, autos and food, Statistics Canada data
indicated on Thursday.
Analysts had predicted a 0.3 percent increase. Statscan
revised April's month-on-month advance down to 1.2 percent from
an initial 1.5 percent, still far more than the 0.2 percent rise
market operators had been expecting that month.
Sales of computer and communications equipment leaped by 7.3
percent from April, the largest month-on-month growth since
April 2008. Food sales were up by 1.5 percent while auto sales
increased by 2.9 percent.
Four of the seven subsectors, accounting for about 70
percent of wholesale sales, reported increases in May. In volume
terms, sales were up by 0.4 percent.
Inventories edged up by 0.1 percent while the ratio of
inventory to sales dropped to 1.20 from 1.21. Wholesale sales in
May were 6.2 percent higher than in May 2011.