OTTAWA Aug 21 Canadian wholesale trade dipped
for the first time in five months in June, slipping 0.1 percent
from May on lower sales of agricultural supplies, Statistics
Canada said on Tuesday.
Market analysts had expected a 0.1 percent rise after four
consecutive monthly increases. In volume terms, wholesale sales
were down 0.5 percent.
Statscan said the drop could largely be explained by a 20.5
percent fall in sales by the agricultural supplies industry,
which is part of the miscellaneous subsector. Excluding this
subsector, wholesale sales rose by 0.9 percent from May.
Five of the seven subsectors, accounting for about 70
percent of wholesale sales, reported advances in June. The motor
vehicle and parts subsector was up by 2.2 percent while sales of
machinery, equipment and supplies grew by 1.3 percent.
Inventories increased by 0.4 percent while the ratio of
inventory to sales rose to 1.21 from 1.20 in May. Wholesale
sales were 6.3 percent higher than in June 2011, down from the
revised 6.8 percent year-on-year increase recorded in May.