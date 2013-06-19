* Analysts had expected a 0.3 percent increase
* Computer, communications equipment sales jump
OTTAWA, June 19 Canadian wholesale trade rose by
0.2 percent in April from March on higher sales of computers and
communications equipment, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The increase was slightly less than the 0.3 percent advance
predicted by market operators. In volume terms, wholesale sales
grew by 0.4 percent.
Three of the seven subsectors, accounting for 49 percent of
wholesale sales, reported increases. The computer and
communications equipment and supplies industry reported a 10.4
percent month-on-month advance.
"Sales in this industry have been unstable in recent months,
alternating between large increases and decreases," Statscan
said in its daily commentary.
The largest decline in dollar terms was in the motor vehicle
and parts subsector, which dropped by 1.9 percent on a 2.2
percent drop in sales of motor vehicles.
Inventories were up 0.3 percent in April while the
inventory-to-sales ratio stayed at 1.26.