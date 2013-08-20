OTTAWA Aug 20 Canadian wholesale trade in June
unexpectedly dropped by 2.8 percent from May, dragged down in
part by sharply lower sales of agricultural supplies, Statistics
Canada data indicated on Tuesday.
The fall - far greater than the 0.5 percent decline forecast
by market analysts - was the biggest month-on-month drop since
the 4.6 percent descent seen in January 2009. Statscan revised
May's advance to 2.2 percent from an initial 2.3 percent.
June sales dropped in all seven subsectors while volumes
shrank by 2.9 percent. Sales were down in seven of the 10
provinces, with Ontario, the most populous province, accounting
for almost 70 percent of the total decline.
The largest drop in dollar terms came in the miscellaneous
subsector, which posted an 8.0 percent retreat on the back of a
22.6 percent decrease in the agricultural supplies industry.
This was the industry's first drop after six consecutive monthly
advances.
The second largest decline was in building materials and
supplies, which fell by 3.0 percent, the fifth drop in the past
six months. The inventory-to-sales ratio grew to 1.28 - its
highest value since August 2009 - from 1.23 in May.