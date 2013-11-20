* Wholesale +0.2 pct in Sept; expectations +0.4 pct
* Wholesale volume +0.2 pct
* August's gain revised to 0.4 pct from 0.5 pct
* Inventories down, inventory/sales ratio steady
OTTAWA, Nov 20 Canadian wholesale trade rose by
a disappointing 0.2 percent in September from August, and
August's increase was downgraded to 0.4 percent from a
previously reported 0.5 percent, according to Statistics Canada
data on Wednesday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
a 0.4 percent increase.
It was, however, the third straight monthly advance. The
increase in volume terms - adjusted for inflation - was
identical, at 0.2 percent.
September's gain was led by rises of 4.3 percent in the
agricultural supplies industry, 0.6 percent in motor vehicles
and parts, and 4.8 percent in farm supplies. Sales increased in
four of seven sectors, accounting for 45 percent of wholesale
trade.
Inventories declined by 0.2 percent, but the ratio of
inventories to sales held at 1.24 percent, the agency said. That
ratio is a measure of the time in months needed to exhaust
inventories if sales stayed at their current level.