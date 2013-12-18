* Wholesale trade grows 1.4 pct vs forecast of 0.3 pct gain
* Inventories decrease 0.2 pct
* Machinery, equipment and supplies post biggest gain in 10
years
OTTAWA, Dec 18 Canadian wholesale trade jumped
by 1.4 percent in October from September, exceeding
expectations, as sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies
subsector grew at the fastest rate in a decade.
The strength in the wholesale industry, reported by
Statistics Canada on Wednesday, followed two months of weak or
stagnant activity and far surpassed the median forecast in a
Reuters poll of a 0.3 percent gain.
Statscan revised down its estimate for September wholesale
activity to flat from a gain of 0.2 percent previously.
In volume terms, October sales grew 1.2 percent.
Sales increased in five of seven subsectors representing
over 70 percent of wholesale trade.
Machinery, equipment and supplies sales led the growth,
rising 5.6 percent for the biggest monthly gain since September
2003. The personal and household goods subsector and farm
products also registered strong gains while the auto sector fell
1.4 percent.
In the year to October, wholesale trade grew 3.5 percent.
Inventories declined by 0.2 percent in the month but were up
0.7 percent from October 2012.