OTTAWA, March 19 Canadian wholesalers in January
recouped some of their lost sales from the previous two months,
while adding to their inventories by an even greater amount,
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Wholesale sales rose, as expected, by a seasonally adjusted
0.8 percent, following declines of 0.2 percent and 1.3 percent
in November and December respectively. In volume terms, relevant
for calculating real gross domestic product changes, wholesale
sales gained 0.4 percent.
Inventories increased by 1.4 percent and the ratio of
inventories to sales rose to 1.25 from 1.24 in December. In
dollar terms, inventories climbed by C$890 million ($795
million), more than twice the C$389 million increase in sales.
"(Sales) gains were recorded in all subsectors except motor
vehicle and parts. Excluding this subsector, wholesale sales
rose 1.4 percent," Statistics Canada said.
Motor vehicles and parts fell 2.2 percent from December.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
