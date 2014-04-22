* Wholesale trade up 1.1 pct vs forecast of 0.7 pct
* Motor vehicles and parts biggest contributor
OTTAWA, April 22 Canadian wholesalers fared
better than expected in February as sales rose in all
subsectors, led by motor vehicles and parts, and across eight
provinces, according to Statistics Canada data released on
Tuesday.
Wholesale trade rose 1.1 percent in the month, following a
0.5 percent gain in January and beating the market forecast of a
0.7 percent increase.
In volume terms, relevant for calculating gross domestic
product, sales were up 0.8 percent.
Motor vehicle and parts wholesalers saw sales jump 3 percent
from January after two months of declines, with motor vehicles
accounting for most of the increase.
Excluding the auto industry, wholesale trade grew 0.8
percent.
Wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent, with the largest
contributor in dollar terms coming from the machinery, equipment
and supplies subsector.
In the year to February, wholesale sales rose 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)