By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, Sept 19
OTTAWA, Sept 19 Canada's annual inflation rate
remained above the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target in August
for the fourth month in a row, putting pressure on the central
bank to drop its neutral stance on interest rates.
Statistics Canada said on Friday overall inflation held firm
at 2.1 percent while the closely watched core rate unexpectedly
jumped to 2.1 percent from 1.7 percent in July to hit a level
last seen in April 2012.
The Bank of Canada, citing a below-par economy, says the
next interest rate move could either be a hike or a cut, but
analysts said the new data called this into doubt. Central banks
generally raise rates to cool inflation.
"With inflation on both headline and core now about 2
percent, there is a limit to how long the Bank of Canada can
continue to maintain its current tone," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
The Bank of Canada is taking a relaxed attitude to the
overall inflation rate, which peaked at a 28-month high of 2.4
percent in June, and forecasts it will drop below 2 percent in
the first half of 2015.
The central bank said earlier this month that recent data
reinforced its view that higher inflation had been attributable
to temporary effects.
Statscan said the driver for the year-on-year increase in
overall prices was higher shelter costs. The spike in core
inflation was fueled by higher telephone and transportation
costs.
"Given the broad nature of the gains, it might be tough for
the bank to argue the increases are transitory, and a continued
upward trend will be difficult to overlook," said Benjamin
Reitzes, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar rose as high as $1.0915, or
91.62 U.S. cents, against the U.S. dollar after the figures were
released, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0947, or 91.35
U.S. cents.
The Bank of Canada has kept its key rate at a near record
low 1 percent for more than four years to try to stimulate the
economy and says there is no chance of a hike until it sees
signs of a sustained recovery.
"Certainly it (the inflation data) raises the prospect of
the Bank of Canada returning to tightening mode sooner than what
had previously been expected," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief
economist at the Royal Bank of Canada.
A Reuters poll in late August showed most market operators
do not expect the central bank to raise rates until the second
half of 2015.
Although Canada's hard-hit export sector is showing signs of
revival, other parts of the economy remain sluggish.
Separately, Statscan said Canadian wholesale sales in July
dropped by 0.3 percent from June, pulled down in part by lower
sales of agricultural supplies.
Analysts had expected a 0.6 percent rise in July after three
consecutive month-on-month advances. In volume terms, sales fell
by 0.6 percent.
