OTTAWA Oct 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, in the last leg of a tight election race, said that if
re-elected he would not be looking at a "substantial change" to
the Bank of Canada's inflation target mandate, which is up for
renewal with the government next year.
"I can tell you with some certainty that we would not be
looking at a substantial change in that mandate, but we will
obviously review it and discuss with the governor (of the Bank
of Canada) and others whether there should be any kind of
adjustment," Harper told reporters at a campaign stop.
The bank currently targets the midpoint of a 1 percent to 3
percent range.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)