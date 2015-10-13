(Adds comments from Liberal leader Trudeau, background,)
OTTAWA Oct 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, in the last leg of a tight election race, said on
Tuesday that if he retains power he would not be looking at a
"substantial change" to the Bank of Canada's inflation target
mandate.
The bank aims to keep inflation at the midpoint of a 1
percent to 3 percent target range. Its target agreement with the
federal government is up for a five-year renewal in 2016.
"I can tell you with some certainty that we would not be
looking at a substantial change in that mandate, but we will
obviously review it and discuss with the governor (of the Bank
of Canada) and others whether there should be any kind of
adjustment," Harper told reporters at a campaign stop.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday repeated
that the bar for change is high.
The Bank of Canada has an inflation control target agreement
with the Canadian government that is renewed every five years.
Polls show that the ruling Conservatives could lose power on
Oct. 19 to the opposition Liberals, whose leader Justin Trudeau
said on Tuesday the 2 percent target "seems like it's worked
very well in the past."
"I'm committed to respecting the Bank of Canada and allowing
it to set its goals and targets in the independent way it always
has. On inflation, it has done a very good job over the past
years of keeping things under control," Trudeau said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa and
Randall Palmer in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)