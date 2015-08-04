OTTAWA Aug 4 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper pledged on Tuesday that if he is reelected in October he would bring back a home renovation tax credit that proved popular in 2009 in combating an economic downturn.

About one in three households had taken advantage of the temporary credit, saving on average more than C$700 ($535) each, a Conservative statement said.

The government will make a permanent tax credit for annual home renovation expenses between C$1,000 and C$5,000.

The Canadian election is Oct 19.

($1=$1.31 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)