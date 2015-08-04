GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
OTTAWA Aug 4 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper pledged on Tuesday that if he is reelected in October he would bring back a home renovation tax credit that proved popular in 2009 in combating an economic downturn.
About one in three households had taken advantage of the temporary credit, saving on average more than C$700 ($535) each, a Conservative statement said.
The government will make a permanent tax credit for annual home renovation expenses between C$1,000 and C$5,000.
The Canadian election is Oct 19.
($1=$1.31 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.