By David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Sept 17 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, taking the offensive after an election campaign marred
by setbacks and missteps, told a televised debate on Thursday
that his rivals' plans for increased taxes and deficits would
badly damage the economy.
With polls showing a tight three-way race ahead of the Oct.
19 vote, Harper needs to break away from his two center-left
opponents if his Conservatives are to extend their near 10-year
term in office.
In contrast to debates in past elections, where Harper was
the main target, his rivals spent as much time attacking each
other as they did taking jabs at the prime minister.
The result was an often-confusing cacophony, which pollster
Nik Nanos said likely reinforced rather than swayed opinions.
Harper has long portrayed himself as the only leader able to
handle a sluggish economy amid global weakness. This week he
trumpeted the federal budget's return to surplus a year earlier
than predicted.
"The other parties are trying to tell us they will deal with
the challenges of our economy, of our labor market, of
international markets, by raising taxes and running deficits to
finance vastly increased amounts of spending," he said.
"That is not the way to protect our economy in this
environment," he said in testy exchanges with New Democratic
Party leader Thomas Mulcair, 60, and Liberal Justin Trudeau, 43.
Harper says Canada should stick to Conservative policies
designed to keep taxes low and attract investment. He brushes
off calls for more spending.
The Liberals are proposing three years of budget deficits to
help finance an infrastructure program to boost the economy.
"You are disconnected from people's reality," Trudeau told
Harper. "Canadians are worried about their jobs, and that's what
this election is about."
While the two opposition party leaders delivered a number of
such jabs at the prime minister, they also tore into each other
to try to sway anybody-but-Harper voters.
"The switch voters are between those two parties, and they
are going to go at each other," said Ipsos Public Affairs
pollster John Wright.
Mulcair pointed out that Trudeau had said in July that he
would balance budgets but he was now promising deficits.
"I think, Justin, it's only fair to say that when your
advisers tell you one thing and then another and they're totally
contradictory, pick one. You can't just say them both," he said.
The New Democrats, who have never held power federally,
pledge higher corporate taxes and balanced
budgets..
Google Canada said searches during the debate for Trudeau
narrowly edged Harper, and outpaced Mulcair by 80 percent.
The debate, the second of the campaign, was sponsored by the
Globe and Mail newspaper. It took place in Harper's adopted
hometown of Calgary in the energy-producing province of Alberta,
hard hit by slumping crude prices.
Mulcair accused Harper of relying far too much on oil
exports to buoy government finances: "Mr. Harper put all his
eggs in one basket and then he dropped the basket."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ken Wills)